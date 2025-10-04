E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Hunt for double-murder suspects continues

Mohammad Asghar Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

RAWALPINDI: Police are desperately hunting suspects who gunned down a father and his son and injured two police personnel after an FIR was registered against ten individuals under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other relevant sections of the law.

The police claimed they had arrested the murder suspect, but his brother and accomplices attacked the police party, opened fire, pelted them with bricks and managed to free murder suspect, who was wanted by police.

The FIR was registered with Pirwadhai police on the complaint of Muhammad Arif, Inspector of the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), a specialised unit responsible for investigating murder, suicide, accidental deaths and accidents, under sections of murder, resistance to police, Section 7 of the ATA, and others.

However, none of the suspects, including those who fired on the police party, injuring two policemen and killing a father and his son, have been arrested so far.

Inspector Muhammad Arif stated in the FIR that he, along with other police officials, was investigating the murder of Ali Ihtisham at the cattle farm of the accused, who was wanted in connection with the murder of his nephew Ihtisham in Safdar Abad, Pirwadhai.

In the meantime, Ali Wahid, the complainant in Ihtisham’s murder case, and key eyewitness Sarwar also reached the spot to assist the police party.

The FIR further stated that as they moved towards the cattle farm, Wahid and Sarwar pointed out the suspect to the police. On their identification, the police managed to overpower the suspect.

As the suspect was being restrained, his brother and three others armed with pistols intervened and resisted the police to free him.

The attackers then managed to free the suspect. Some individuals standing on rooftops also abused the police and pelted them with bricks, resulting in a head injury to one officer.

The police party later took cover behind a wall to escape the attack and called reinforcements from Pirwadhai police station. Sarwar and Wahid later succumbed to their injuries, while the injured policemen were shifted to Holy Family Hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

