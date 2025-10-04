High court disposes of over 10,700 cases in seven months

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of 10,780 cases over the last seven months, making a substantial dent in a backlog that previously seemed intractable.

According to an official report, the court’s pendency has been reduced from 17,756 to 14,590 cases between February 12 and September 30, 2025, a notable achievement accomplished alongside the intake of 7,735 new cases.

“The recent success is attributed to a series of decisive administrative reforms initiated following the elevation of Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar as the Chief Justice upon assuming his role in February 2025,” a statement issued by the IHC said.

Driven by a resolve to address systemic delays, the reforms focused on a complete restructuring of case management. The strategy involved the constitution of specialised, time-bound benches designed to handle specific categories of cases more efficiently.

Key initiatives included the immediate, same-day fixation of habeas corpus petitions and the regular, expedited hearing of family, rent and police cases. Specialised benches were also established to cater to the needs of overseas Pakistanis, senior citizens and indigent litigants, ensuring sensitive cases were prioritised.

A particular emphasis was placed on tax litigation, long a national concern due to its impact on revenue collection. To tackle this, the court periodically constituted two dedicated division benches exclusively for pending tax references. This targeted approach resulted in the disposal of 354 tax cases, facilitating the early release of government revenue stuck in litigation.

“The scale of the achievement is clear when compared to the previous year’s performance. During a comparable period in 2024 (February 14 to September 30), the court had disposed of 8,254 cases. The current disposal of 10,780 cases represents a significant acceleration in judicial output.”

This enhanced performance stands in stark contrast to the challenges highlighted just two months ago. An August news report revealed that despite disposing of over 8,000 cases in the first seven months of 2024, the backlog remained high at around 16,400 cases. At that time, internal challenges such as judges limiting daily case listings and a shortage of judicial officers against the sanctioned strength were cited as major hurdles.

“The recent report, however, demonstrates a court operating with renewed efficiency. The collective effort is evident in the statistics from the Single Benches, which alone decided 7,516 cases during this period. The concerted effort under Justice Dogar’s leadership has set a clear precedent that focused administrative reforms can yield tangible, measurable results, restoring public trust in a more responsive and efficient judicial system.”

Two judges, Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas and Justice Mohammad Azam Khan, contributed almost half of the total disposal.

According to the statistics, Justice Dogar decided 789 cases since February 12, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani 672, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri 377, Justice Babar Sattar 292, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan 270, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir 463, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz 404, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro 360, Justice Azam Khan 1299, Justice Mohammad Asif 970 and Justice Minhas 1511.

