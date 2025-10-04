Raja Bazaar parking plaza charging above official rates

RAWALPINDI: The only parking plaza in Rawalpindi’s congested Raja Bazaar is charging more than the approved rates and visitors have criticised the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) for turning a blind eye to it.

According to the official rates approved by the RDA, the fee for parking a motorcycle at the parking plaza is Rs40, while the fee for a car is Rs60 per hour. Instead of charging the designated amount, the contractor is fleecing citizens by demanding more than the official rates.

Due to this, most people avoid parking their two- and four-wheelers in the parking plaza, as the staffers collecting the fee also have a discourteous attitude.

Jamil Ahmed, a visitor, said he visited the Rawalpindi Tehsil office on City Saddar Road and parked his motorcycle in the parking plaza, as there was no space available near the office.

However, he said he had to pay Rs50 for an hour. He added that the staff collecting the fee did not guide people on where to park, especially first-time visitors.

Mohammad Tajamal, another visitor, said he parked his car and was given a parking ticket for Rs80 with no official rate displayed anywhere in the plaza. He said someone in the RDA later informed him that the official rate was Rs60 per hour.

He noted that it is not possible for visitors to complete their shopping within an hour, as all the roads from Fawara Chowk to Dingi Khoi are closed to vehicles and people have to walk to places like Urdu Bazaar and Namak Mandi.

It may be mentioned that there is no other parking facility in Raja Bazaar, and the parking plaza management is cashing in on the situation.

The district administration and Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation have closed the main road from Fawara Chowk to Hamilton Road, commonly known as Dingi Khoi, turning it into a pedestrian street, leaving people with no option but to use the parking plaza.

The road has been closed since February to convert it into a pedestrian street, but no work has started on beautification. The PC-I worth more than Rs400 million was approved, yet the shifting of utility services has only just begun after a delay of nine months.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.

However, RDA spokesman Mohammad Irfan said the official parking fee is Rs40 per hour for motorcycles and Rs60 for cars. When asked about public complaints of overcharging, he said action would be taken soon and the contractor would be directed to display the official list in prominent places to prevent overcharging.

However, he did not respond to a question about the absence of a monitoring system to ensure fees are collected as per the approved rates.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025