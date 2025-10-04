E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Ex-NDMA chief calls for robust plan on climate change

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The former chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), retired Lieutenant General Umar Mahmood Hayat, stressed on Friday that addressing the issues of climate change and the threats associated with it requires robust national strategies, coupled with stronger international cooperation.

He said this while speaking at a seminar titled: “From Floods to Future: US-Pakistan Climate Partnership,” organised by the Area Study Centre at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

He highlighted the escalating challenges of climate change, with Pakistan standing among the countries most vulnerable to floods, droughts, and heatwaves. He stressed that addressing these threats requires robust national strategies coupled with stronger international cooperation.

He emphasised that the US-Pakistan climate partnership provides a vital platform to enhance resilience, strengthen disaster preparedness, and advance long-term adaptation. He also called for greater collaboration in technology transfer, capacity building, and sustainable infrastructure to mitigate future risks.

The event brought together scholars, researchers, and students, fostering a meaningful exchange of ideas on integrating climate science into policy and promoting cooperative responses to global environmental challenges.

In the closing, Director of the Area Study Centre, Dr Sadia Sulaiman, presented a commemorative shield to the former chairman in recognition of his valuable insights and lasting contributions to the discourse on climate resilience.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

