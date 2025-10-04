Martyred cop laid to rest in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Funeral prayers of a police constable, who embraced martyrdom in an explosion in the provincial capital on Thursday evening, were offered at the police headquarters here on Friday.

A statement issued by the city police said that Mohammad Sajjad had sustained serious injuries in an IED explosion in Garhi Qamardin area, and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, but later succumbed to injuries.

The funeral was attended by acting KP police chief Mohammad Ali Babakhel, Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad, SSP operations Masood Ahmad, military officials and relatives of the martyred cop.

An IED explosion occurred near a police patrolling van, leaving nine persons, including four police personnel and five civilians, injured.

Later, the martyred cop was laid to rest in Gullozai area of the provincial capital.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025