E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Martyred cop laid to rest in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

PESHAWAR: Funeral prayers of a police constable, who embraced martyrdom in an explosion in the provincial capital on Thursday evening, were offered at the police headquarters here on Friday.

A statement issued by the city police said that Mohammad Sajjad had sustained serious injuries in an IED explosion in Garhi Qamardin area, and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, but later succumbed to injuries.

The funeral was attended by acting KP police chief Mohammad Ali Babakhel, Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad, SSP operations Masood Ahmad, military officials and relatives of the martyred cop.

An IED explosion occurred near a police patrolling van, leaving nine persons, including four police personnel and five civilians, injured.

Later, the martyred cop was laid to rest in Gullozai area of the provincial capital.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

FOR the past several days, Azad Kashmir has witnessed deadly protests, as life in the region remains paralysed. At...
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...