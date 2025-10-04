E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Black scorpions seized in Abbottabad

APP Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad wildlife division officials on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle 20 black scorpions and arrested four suspects.

According to the spokesperson of the wildlife department, during a search operation at the forest checkpost in Sillhad area, 20 black scorpions were recovered from the suspects’ possession, and they were taken into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.

The conservator wildlife, Hazara circle, praised the timely efforts of the staff to curb this illegal activity. He stressed that such actions not only helped prevent the unlawful trade of wildlife but also reflected the department’s commitment to preserving biodiversity and safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

