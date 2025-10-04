Mortar shell recovered

BAJAUR: Police’s bomb disposal squad on Friday recovered an unexploded mortar shell in Damadola area of War Mamund tehsil.

According to a statement issued from the district police officer’s office, a team of the bomb disposal squad reached the site after receiving information from locals about the presence of the device in the area.

It said the live shell was recovered and diffused safely. According to the statement, local residents were advised to promptly inform the nearest police station or security forces if they witnessed any explosive device or suspicious item in their areas, instead of trying to handle them themselves.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025