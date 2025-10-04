PHC seeks govt response to plea against proposed changes in CrPC

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has issued notice to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government seeking its response to a plea challenging proposed amendments in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for providing certain judicial powers to administrative/executive officers.

A bench consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Wiqar Ahmad directed the KP chief secretary and law secretary to submit their para-wise comments within a fortnight to the petition requesting to declare the proposed amendments/proposed bill in so far as it confers judicial powers upon executive officers inconsistent with different provisions of the Constitution.

The petition is filed by a lawyer, Mohammad Ali Khan, requesting the court to restrain the respondents including the chief secretary and the law secretary from presenting, passing, enacting or enforcing the impugned amendments in its present form.

He further sought directives of the court for the respondents to ensure strict adherence to Article 175 (3) of the Constitution guaranteeing separation of judiciary from the executive.

Petitioner says amendments aimed at providing certain judicial powers to executive officers

The petitioner stated that through the proposed amendments the government sought to empower deputy commissioners (DCs), additional deputy commissioners (ADCs), and assistant commissioners (ACs) with magisterial authority — particularly powers under Sections 145 and 22-A of the CrPC.

He stated that vesting judicial powers in executive officers not only contravened the Constitution of Pakistan but also undermined the principle of separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive.

He argued that Section 14 of the CrPC clearly envisaged the separation of judicial and executive functions, and any attempt to restore the colonial-era system of executive magistracy would be unconstitutional and against settled judicial precedents.

He further maintained that conferring such powers could lead to misuse of authority, arbitrary actions, and curtailment of citizens’ fundamental rights.

Muhammad Ali further contended that the proposed amendments were fundamentally against the established rule of governance.

“Under constitutional jurisprudence, governance requires transparency, accountability, and adherence to the principle of checks and balances. By equipping executive officers with judicial authority, the amendments concentrate power in one institution, which could erode the institutional balance carefully designed by the Constitution,” he argued.

He contended that the amendments would provide unstructured discretion to the district administration.

He believed that without any clear guidelines, supervisory mechanisms, or policy frameworks, the DCs and other executive officers would enjoy unchecked powers.

Such unfettered discretion, he argued, can lead to arbitrary and inconsistent decisions, weakening citizens’ trust in the justice system.

He raised concern that executive officers, under the proposed powers, would be able to adjudicate upon disputes involving property rights under Section 145 CrPC.

He added that property rights are protected as fundamental rights under Article 23 and 24 of the Constitution, and any attempt to allow administrative officials — rather than judicial officers — to decide such sensitive matters may amount to a violation of due process and fair trial guarantees under Article 10-A.

He contended that this move was a setback to judicial independence and a step towards reviving a colonial system that the courts had already declared unconstitutional.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025