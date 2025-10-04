E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Over 20 ‘illegal’ buildings sealed in Galiyat

Our Correspondent Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

ABBOTTABAD: The operation against encroachments and illegal constructions is continuing across various tourist destinations in Galiyat.

Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) in collaboration with the district administration Abbottabad carried out a large-scale operation in Kundla, Tauheedabad, Ayubia, and Khanspur.

The operation was led by GDA enforcement officer Wasif Mir, accompanied by additional assistant commissioner Shameemullah Khan, DSP Galiyat Imtiaz Ali, and officials of the building control authority.

During the operation, more than 20 commercial buildings were sealed.

These properties were sealed as their owners neither possessed officially approved building plans nor had their land legally registered with the GDA.

The director general of the Galiyat Development Authority, Shahrukh Ali, reaffirmed on this occasion: “Operations against illegal constructions will continue indiscriminately to preserve Galiyat’s natural beauty and ecological balance.”

The provincial minister for culture, tourism, and archaeology, Fazal Shakoor, reiterated the government’s commitment, stating: “Eliminating illegal constructions across all tourist destinations of the province is among our top priorities. All available resources are being mobilised to implement the tourism vision of the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.”

The secretary tourism, Dr. Abdul Samad, also emphasised that the recent measures of the Galiyat Development Authority were fully aligned with government policies, aimed at promoting regulated constructions, safeguarding the environment, and preserving the natural charm of Galiyat.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

