Early diagnosis vital in breast cancer treatment

LOWER DIR: The speakers at a training workshop on Friday highlighted the rising cases of breast cancer in Pakistan, urging community-based awareness campaigns to counter social taboos and cultural barriers, delaying timely diagnosis and treatment.

The one-day workshop, organised by the Population Welfare Department at Chakdara, was attended by facility in-charges, field technical officers (FTOs), family welfare workers, and students of Dir Nursing College. The theme for this year’s was “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters.”

The district population welfare officer (DPWO) Kinan Pasha said one in every eight women in Pakistan suffered from breast cancer, which remained the most common cancer among women in the country. He observed that in conservative societies, patients often refrained from seeking medical help due to hesitation in consulting male doctors, fear of stigma and body image concerns, leading to late-stage diagnoses and higher mortality.

He stressed that awareness alone was not enough and called for the involvement of health professionals, religious leaders and community influencers in sustained awareness drives promoting regular screening and early detection.

Ms Nabila, lecturer at Dir Nursing College, conducted an interactive session, training participants in breast self-examination techniques and explaining symptoms of the disease. She said breast cancer mortality was particularly high in Asia, underlining the need to break the silence around the issue through community-level initiatives.

The DPWO said capacity-building training was provided to 41 participants, who would now educate women at their respective facilities. He added that during October, all facility in-charges would organise special activities to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the department setting a target of reaching 7,000 mothers and women through both static and mobile outreach facilities.

Mr Pasha described breast cancer awareness as a humanitarian cause and urged the participants to remain committed to spreading the message. He thanked the Dir Nursing College administration and students for their contribution to the seminar.

