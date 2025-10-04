PHC rejects bail plea of police officer in lawyer murder case

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Friday rejected pre-arrest bail plea of a suspended police officer accused of killing a young lawyer Mian Asim Shah in Charsadda district during a jirga over a month ago.

A bench consisting of Justice Mohammad Ijaz Khan pronounced that the petitioner, Syed Behramand Shah, the then station house officer (SHO) of Charsadda city police station, didn’t deserve to be extended the concession of pre-arrest bail.

The accused police officer was not present during the proceedings and his counsel and an investigation officer informed the bench that due to security reasons he had been in safe custody at East Cant Police Station.

They said that if the leadership of the legal fraternity provided guarantee that he won’t be harmed then he would turn up before the bench.

Following rejection of his bail plea, the president of PHC Bar Association Aminur Rehman Yousafzai told media persons that after the court order when they had contacted the concerned police station they had been informed that the accused was not in their custody.

He said that the petitioner’s counsel and the IO had thus given misstatement before the bench.

The development took place amidst unruly scene on the premises of the high court as the lawyers, who have been campaigning for the arrest of the SHO since the murder took place on Aug 22, claimed that suspected persons in plain clothes, apparently supporting the accused, were present in large number near the courtroom since morning.

Mr Aminur Rehman and other office bearers of the PHCBA stated that those suspects had used abusive language against the lawyers and also attacked them after which a scuffle took place there.

They claimed that they had nabbed three of those suspects, one of whom was also having a pistol, and handed them over to the police.

It merits a mention that a Jirga was in progress in Charsadda to settle a dispute over a drain along the Ghani Khan Road when Charsadda city police station SHO Behramand Shah along with a party reached there.

The family members of the deceased lawyer Mian Asim Shah claimed that the SHO got involved in a verbal altercation with the deceased and allegedly opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The police claimed that two of their constables had received injures during firing.

Advocate Shabbir Hussain Gigyani appeared for the petitioner and contended that his client was the SHO and he had himself collected evidence after the occurrence and registered the case.

He said that a high level team of the police had been investigating the occurrence and the petitioner had already been suspended.

Aminur Rehman and other lawyers’ leaders including president of Peshawar Bar Association Qaiser Zaman requested the bench to reject his petition arguing that he had been tampering with the evidence.

They contended that the police had been supporting the petitioner.

They said that after the occurrence the accused-petitioner had again raided the residence of deceased with a heavy police force and also took into custody his family members.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025