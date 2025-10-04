E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Two die as van plunges into Haro River

Our Correspondent Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

ABBOTTABAD: Two persons lost their lives after a Suzuki van plunged into the Haro River near village Nagri Totial in Havelian late on Thursday night, following heavy rainfall in the region.

According to rescue officials, the van was carrying seven passengers when it fell into the river and was swept away by the gushing water. They said five passengers were rescued and two were reported missing.

The body of one of the victims, identified as Muneer, was later recovered, while efforts were underway to fish out body of the van driver.

Heavy rain and the river’s swift flow are believed to have contributed to the tragic accident. The authorities have urged travelers to avoid riverbanks and low-lying areas during adverse weather conditions.

ALLEGED KILLER ARRESTED: The Havelian police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in the murder of his four close family members in a shocking incident that occurred in Havelian on Tuesday.

The suspect, Idrees Khan, who is reported to be mentally unstable, had opened fire on his family members while they were working in the fields. The victims included his real brother Rashid, his wife and their two daughters. All the four died on the spot due to gunshot wounds.

Upon receiving the information, a police contingent from Havelian police station reached the site of the incident. The bodies were shifted to Type D hospital, Havelian, where postmortems were conducted before being handed over to the heirs. The police have confirmed the arrest of Idrees Khan and started investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

