E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Wapda union demands recruitment on vacant posts

Our Correspondent Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

MANSEHRA: The All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union on Friday demanded of the federal government to fill 70 per cent of vacant posts of linemen, meter readers, and other technical staff in the recently established Hazara Electricity Supply Company (Hazesco) to help address the consumers’ problems.

“Due to heavy workload and long duty hours, most of the line staff in the newly formed Hazesco is under severe stress, and the consumers are bearing the brunt of the situation,” the union’s chairman, Jamil Tanoli, told reporters.

He said that although Hazesco had been established after a long struggle by workers and local communities, it continued to face multiple shortcomings that were affecting its performance.

“The shortage of line staff has led to manifold increase in the fatal accidents in Hazara division,” Mr Tanoli said.

He added that the federal government had imposed a ban on the recruitment of linemen, meter readers, and other technical staff in power distribution companies, which had severely impacted their operational capacity and quality of services.

“If the government’s ban on fresh recruitments continues, these companies will become non-functional, as the existing workforce is rapidly retiring or availing long leaves on medical grounds,” he added.

Mr Tanoli urged the Power Division to lift the ban and address the growing human resource shortages.

He said that during a recent meeting held in Peshawar, the All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union had also demanded of that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif t immediately lift the ban on fresh appointments in power supply companies to improve their performance, lessening the line losses.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

