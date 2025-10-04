E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Sanitation workers get loader rickshaws in Battagram

Our Correspondent Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

BATTAGRAM: On the directives of the provincial government, loader rickshaws for collecting and transporting garbage were handed over to sanitation workers at the district administration complex here on Friday.

On the occasion, the chairman standing committee for elementary and secondary education MPA Taj Muhammad Khan Trand, the deputy commissioner, Ishtiaq Ahmad, the tehsil chairman, Attaullah Khan, AD local government Ghulam Yusuf, government officials and local notables were present.

The purpose of handing over loader rickshaws to the sanitary workers is to enhance their capacity and keep the district clean. The loader rickshaws will help maintain cleanliness in the village council and provide sustainability to this project.

MPA Taj Muhammad Khan Trand, on the occasion, said that they were trying to provide a healthy, neat and clean environment to the public, as many fatal diseases and infections spread due to poor cleanliness in the surroundings or living areas.

To lessen the burden on the health system, we all need to promote and provide a clean environment, which is only possible through government services and public participation with a sense of ownership. “We have kicked off the cleanliness campaign by equipping our sanitary workers with loader rickshaws and other necessary objects; now, we are optimistic that their efforts will bear fruit,” he added.

The deputy commissioner said on that it was the responsibility of the administration and the public to mobilise available resources and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. He asked the general public to play their role to maintain cleanliness in Battagram.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

