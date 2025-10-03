Deep depression in Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: PMD

A deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm towards the end of today and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours over the central-north Arabian Sea, according to a notification issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

Under its influence, wind-thunderstorm and rain of light to moderate intensity is expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Matiari, and Jamshoro districts, as well as at isolated places in Karachi division, as per PMD’s notification.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province.

The notification stated that sea conditions are likely to remain “rough to very rough” with “squally winds of 40 to 50 gusting 55 km/hour near Sindh coast”.

It also advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea till Sunday. The met department further warned that windstorms and lightning may “damage weak structures like roofs and walls of kacha houses (temporary dwellings), electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels”.

According to the notification, the weather in Karachi division is expected to remain “mostly cloudy and humid with chances of isolated drizzle” on Saturday, with maximum temperature between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Humidity is expected to be between 75 to 85 per cent in the morning and 60 to 70 pc in the evening.

Yesterday, the weather advisory said between October 4 and 6, moist currents from both the Bay of Bengal and the north Arabian Sea are expected to strengthen.