Who cares for the mother? MoltyFoam’s TVC asks the question people have ignored for generations

The TVC portrays a supportive family dynamic that prioritises the mother’s recovery and well-being alongside the newborn, challenging long-held cultural norms.

The birth of a baby is often celebrated as a family’s happiest moment. Relatives arrive with sweets, prayers fill the home and the newborn becomes the centre of every conversation. Yet in all the joy, one figure is quietly overlooked: the mother.

Her body is still healing. Her emotions are fragile. Her nights are sleepless. Dozens of hands reach out for the baby but very few pause to ask her: How are you? Do you need rest? Do you need care?

MoltyFoam’s latest TVC confronts this reality directly. It refuses to hide behind clichés or sentimentality. Instead, it asks the uncomfortable question we have ignored for generations: Who cares for the mother?

A hard look at people’s priorities

In Pakistani households, attention often shifts entirely to the newborn. The child is adored and protected, as they should be. But in this process, the woman who has endured nine months of pregnancy and the challenge of childbirth becomes invisible.

She is expected to recover instantly. She is told to sacrifice without complaint. And when she struggles, society dismisses it with “sab ke saath hota hai” (it happens to everyone).

This attitude is not harmless. It creates cycles of neglect that leave mothers exhausted, unsupported and in many cases silently suffering from postnatal depression.

A TVC that breaks the silence

MoltyFoam, Pakistan’s leading mattress brand, is challenging this mindset. Its campaign presents a different family dynamic where the mother is valued alongside the baby.

Instead of the familiar critical mother-in-law, we see one offering empathy. Instead of rivalry from a sister-in-law, we see genuine support. And instead of a distant husband, we see a partner who plays an active role in his wife’s recovery and comfort.

The message is clear: care after childbirth must extend beyond the baby to include the mother.

Why this conversation matters

Globally, there is growing recognition of maternal health and the toll childbirth takes on women. Yet in South Asian cultures, mothers are still expected to recover quickly and put others first.

By placing the spotlight on this issue, MoltyFoam has started an important conversation. Ignoring maternal care has consequences not only for mothers but also for the well-being of entire families.

Beyond products: towards a cultural shift

MoltyMom and Baby range supports new mothers with comfort-focused products that aid rest and recovery. Yet the campaign is not only about promoting products.

It calls for a change in household culture, from “mothers must endure” to “mothers must be cared for”. That is what makes the TVC stand out. It does not simply advertise, it advocates.

A Call for Shared Responsibility

The question ‘Who cares for the mother?’ should have a simple answer. The truth is, care is everyone’s responsibility. Husbands, in-laws, siblings; every family member has a part to play.

Care is not always about grand gestures. Sometimes it is letting her sleep a little longer, bringing her a meal or listening without judgement. Small acts can make a profound difference.

MoltyFoam’s TVC reminds us that care is a duty shared by all, not a burden for one person alone.

Conclusion

For too long, society has celebrated motherhood while neglecting mothers. We have glorified sacrifice yet ignored suffering. MoltyFoam’s new TVC disrupts this cycle by asking the question left unanswered for generations: Who cares for the mother?

The answer should be clear: all of us. When the mother is cared for, the family thrives. With this campaign, perhaps it is time to finally rewrite the script for the generations ahead.

This content is produced in paid partnership with MoltyFoam.