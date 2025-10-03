Talal Chaudhry apologises for press club incident, assures steps to prevent reoccurrence

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday apologised for the attack on journalists in Islamabad a day prior, assuring the media that steps will be taken to ensure such an incident does not reoccur.

On Thursday, a raid was carried out by Islamabad police at the National Press Club (NPC), where several journalists were allegedly assaulted. Visuals aired on DawnNewsTV showed policemen armed with batons attacking journalists on the press club premises.

Moreover, visuals shared on social media also showed police dragging journalists out of what appeared to be the cafeteria. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad today, Talal said that he apologises for the incident on behalf of the government and that the information minister was on board regarding the matter. Condemning the incident, he reassured the media that steps will be taken so no one dares to “disrespect the press club” again.

“I went to the press club immediately and asked for an unconditional apology,” Chaudhry said. “Whatever shortcomings there have been, we have apologised and action will be taken.”

When it comes to freedom of speech, journalists, and the sanctity of the press club, Chaudhry reiterated that “there can be no compromise”. He added that the administration of the press club and other stakeholders will collectively make a decision and the corresponding action will be seen.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui also condemned the incident, saying the decision to investigate it is a good step, but it should not be a mere formality.

“The officials who are irresponsible and abusive should be identified and punished under the law,” Senator Siddiqui said. “While keeping the investigation process transparent, journalist organisations should also be involved.”

He added that the sanctity of press clubs should not be violated. “No justification for violence against a journalist performing professional duties can be acceptable. A solid arrangement to permanently prevent such actions is very important,” he said.

In May, Freedom Network’s annual Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom Report for 2025 said Pakistan’s media is “standing at a crossroad amid an existential threat and increased restrictive environment, deteriorating safety and job security, significant challenges to professional integrity of media and its practitioners”.

Last year, Pakistan dropped two places in the World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, with the country ranking 152 out of 180 countries.

Additional input by Irfan Sadozai.