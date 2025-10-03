From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Teheran talks conclude

TEHERAN: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto completed two rounds of ... talks with Shahanshah Aryamehr Mohammad Raza Shah Pehlavi today [Oct 2]… . …[T]alking to newsmen at the Mehrabad international airport prior to his departure for Islamabad, the [PM] said he had wide-ranging discussions with the Iranian monarch. ...[T]he [PM] paid rich tributes to the Shahanshah and spoke of very close relations between the two countries. Mr Bhutto said: “It was a very useful visit … and I had the opportunity of having ... valuable discussions with the” [Shah]… .

…[Mr Bhutto said]: “We discussed many problems and we also reviewed many developments that have taken place in our region and elsewhere. Our main emphasis ... related to bilateral relations… . You know that these bilateral relations have consolidated and improved enormously over the years… .” …[M]r Bhutto was given a warm send-off…. . On arrival at the airport in a helicopter, he held discussion with the Iranian Minister for Court, Mr Asadollah Alam. A combined Armed Services contingent presented a guard of honour to the [PM]. — News agencies

