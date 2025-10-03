E-Paper | October 03, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Teheran talks conclude

From the Newspaper Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 09:32am

TEHERAN: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto completed two rounds of ... talks with Shahanshah Aryamehr Mohammad Raza Shah Pehlavi today [Oct 2]… . …[T]alking to newsmen at the Mehrabad international airport prior to his departure for Islamabad, the [PM] said he had wide-ranging discussions with the Iranian monarch. ...[T]he [PM] paid rich tributes to the Shahanshah and spoke of very close relations between the two countries. Mr Bhutto said: “It was a very useful visit … and I had the opportunity of having ... valuable discussions with the” [Shah]… .

…[Mr Bhutto said]: “We discussed many problems and we also reviewed many developments that have taken place in our region and elsewhere. Our main emphasis ... related to bilateral relations… . You know that these bilateral relations have consolidated and improved enormously over the years… .” …[M]r Bhutto was given a warm send-off…. . On arrival at the airport in a helicopter, he held discussion with the Iranian Minister for Court, Mr Asadollah Alam. A combined Armed Services contingent presented a guard of honour to the [PM]. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...