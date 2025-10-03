We need to have a strategic approach

THERE is a lot of discussion these days about Pakistan’s growing role in the world, and rightly so because our ties with powerful global centres have seen a massive change since the military success we registered a few months ago. While enjoying the global spotlight, it is important to move forward with due sense of history as we build new alliances. Our key strength lies in the fact that we have a relationship going well with powers in both the East and the West.

Our past interactions with other powerful nations have taught us some valuable lessons, and those lessons should guide us as we move forward.

Looking back, the kind of relationships we have had with major global players were often based on mutual benefit, but these alliances were almost never without consequences. A major example of this is our involvement in the Cold War, when Pakistan ended up standing alongside the West against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.

It was not a war we had started, but we certainly felt the impact. Later, in the wake of 9/11, we were pulled into a conflict that was not ours to begin with. These events should serve as reminders that while alliances could have brought benefits, they also led to complications we had not anticipated. The questions in many a mind about what exactly the United States want from us now are quite relevant and valid.

When we think about entering into any business venture with the global powers, we must proceed carefully and diligently. Other than financial rewards, we must also assess the contributions of such deals to Pakistan’s long-term development.

Our focus must be on gaining technology, ensuring that it does get passed on to our people. We should not let short-term gains cloud our judgment. By keeping these priorities in mind, we can create a future that is prosperous and sustainable.

Zahid Maqsood Sheikh

Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025