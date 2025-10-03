Rain and women

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Karachi brought to a standstill as rain floods roads, cuts power’ (Oct 1). Another spell of rain brought the same misery that seems to have become the fate of the metropolitan city. Rain and misery go hand in hand in Karachi. This is absolute tragedy.

Just weeks ago, a 120mm rain spell in less than 48 hours had submerged homes across the city, paralysed transport, and displaced hundreds. Beneath the flood- waters lies a bitter truth: the city’s crisis is not merely meteorological; it is political, infrastructural and profoundly gendered.

Relief camps set up in such cases lack privacy and protection against harassment. Pregnant women are cut off from maternal care. Working women are stranded without safe transport. These are not incidental oversights; they are the predictable outcomes of gender-blind governance.

Feminist scholar Simra Sohail reminds us that climate change does not create new inequalities; it intensifies existing ones. Karachi’s floods are not gender-neutral. They expose how patriarchy and poor planning together make women’s lives more precarious.

The unpaid labour of caregiving becomes survival work. The absence of women in decision-making turns natural hazards into social catastrophes. This demands more than sandbags and rescue boats. It demands a shift in how we imagine resilience.

Cynthia Enloe’s concept of feminist curiosity urges us to ask who is missing from the story and who benefits from their absence. In Karachi’s particular case, it is not patriarchy in action, it is what is actually called hyper-masculinity. Karachi’s women are not voiceless; the system refuses to listen to them by design.

Mahnoor Aftab

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025