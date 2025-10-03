E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Rain and women

From the Newspaper Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 09:27am

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Karachi brought to a standstill as rain floods roads, cuts power’ (Oct 1). Another spell of rain brought the same misery that seems to have become the fate of the metropolitan city. Rain and misery go hand in hand in Karachi. This is absolute tragedy.

Just weeks ago, a 120mm rain spell in less than 48 hours had submerged homes across the city, paralysed transport, and displaced hundreds. Beneath the flood- waters lies a bitter truth: the city’s crisis is not merely meteorological; it is political, infrastructural and profoundly gendered.

Relief camps set up in such cases lack privacy and protection against harassment. Pregnant women are cut off from maternal care. Working women are stranded without safe transport. These are not incidental oversights; they are the predictable outcomes of gender-blind governance.

Feminist scholar Simra Sohail reminds us that climate change does not create new inequalities; it intensifies existing ones. Karachi’s floods are not gender-neutral. They expose how patriarchy and poor planning together make women’s lives more precarious.

The unpaid labour of caregiving becomes survival work. The absence of women in decision-making turns natural hazards into social catastrophes. This demands more than sandbags and rescue boats. It demands a shift in how we imagine resilience.

Cynthia Enloe’s concept of feminist curiosity urges us to ask who is missing from the story and who benefits from their absence. In Karachi’s particular case, it is not patriarchy in action, it is what is actually called hyper-masculinity. Karachi’s women are not voiceless; the system refuses to listen to them by design.

Mahnoor Aftab
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...