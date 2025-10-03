Labour rights

IN line with the directions suggested by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the government is in the process of amending the federal Industrial Relations Act (IRA), 2012, which covers the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as well as trans-provincial establishments and industries. The provinces, on the other hand, have their own indpendent IRAs.

The following clause has been deleted from the act in the proposed amendments: “The act shall not apply to any person employed by an establishment or institution for the treatment or care of sick, infirm, destitute or mentally unfit persons excluding those run on commercial basis”.

In fact, a new section (45-A) has been added wherein “the health/hospital sector including ambulance service” has been mentioned as ‘Essential Services’ in Schedule 3. It stipulates that no employee or employer engaged in an essential service shall act by way of strike or lockout.

Indeed, bringing the healthcare/hospital sector within the ambit of ‘essential service’ is a praiseworthy move ahead, as the provision of health services cannot afford any outside disruption by way of staff protests, agitations or physical assaults during the patients’ treatment, medical procedures and/or surgeries.

Parvez Rahim

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025