IS there anyone in the Pakistan Tele-communication Company Limited (PTCL) who may help one of their countless and miserable clients? For the last more than one month, I have lodged complaints after complaints with all those even remotely having anything to with our telephone connection (34982158), but to no avail.

Some do-gooders did, indeed, turn up to inform me that the issuehad been fixed. However, that ‘fixing’ lasted no more than half an hour. This is badly affecting my duties. The PTCL bosses should intervene to rectify the situation.

A PTCL client

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025