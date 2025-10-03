Rural migrants’ plight

A NUMBER of migrants from rural areas are often seen struggling to adjust to the urban environment and its systems. They silently suffer while navigating unfamiliar public infrastructure. As urban migration increases, public services like buses become overcrowded, yet little is done to make these systems inclusive or accessible to those unfamiliar with them.

What is perhaps most disheartening is the discrimination rural migrants face. Urban residents treat them with im-patience, annoyance and sometimes out-right disrespect. They often see themselves as more civilised or refined, while those from villages are labelled as backward, awkward and uncultured.

While people from rural areas may seem old-fashioned or less equipped to handle relatively modern systems, they carry something that is quickly disappearing from our fast-paced cities: humanity. In a world racing towards digital perfection, it is often the most ‘unpolished’ souls who still remember how to empathise, how to help, and how to live with heart.

Addressing this growing divide requires real investment in rural development and education. We must prepare these migrants for the systems they encounter in the cities. Teaching them how to use basic public services like electric buses, elevators, shopping malls, or even modern public restrooms can go a long way in restoring their confidence and dignity.

The deeper issue, however, lies in the lack of access to quality infrastructure in their own hometowns. As such, many villages still lack proper schools, colleges, libraries and recreational spaces. And, these happen to be the things that the urban population takes for granted.

If we normalise empathy, inclusion and accessibility across the borad, we can have a truly united and progressive nation.

Ghania Baig

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025