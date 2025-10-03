POLICY CLAIM: My experience with the Postal Life Insurance (PLI) department regarding the settlement of my policy claim has been seriously dis-appointing. My PLI policy (JEA1642LHR) matured more than a year ago, but despite repeated follow-ups and personal visits to the relevant office, I am still waiting for the payment cheque. The official response has always been frustratingly consistent: the non-availability of funds. Unfortunately, the prolonged delay has caused a loss in monetary value of the amount involved due to inflation and missed opportunities for alternative investment. I wonder if someone can intervene in the matter and make PLI recognise its fiduciary responsibility.

Dr Zaheer Chiragh

Gujranwala

OUTSTANDING PAYMENT: In 2019-20, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Professional Development (DPD) initiated a continuous professional development (CPD) programme for primary teachers across the province. Under the initiative, the facilitators were to engage after a three-day training and commit to eight professional development days per academic session. While the DPD honoured its financial obligations for the first year, it has since failed to pay a single penny for the services delivered. Now, after a year’s interval, the DPD is restarting the programme. But approximately 90 per cent of the facilitators, who were previously involved in the project, have refused to participate. The higher authorities should clear all outstanding payments of the facilitators before any new initiative is launched.

Name withheld on request

Peshawar

PATIENT SAFETY: There are four chains of hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), a status that ensures high level of commitment to patient safety and attention to detail. Thousands of little processes are carried out each day at these hospitals. Given this, more hospitals in Pakistan should target such global accreditations in order to improve patient safety locally.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025