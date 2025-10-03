E-Paper | October 03, 2025

France to try Chinese captain of Russian ‘shadow fleet’ vessel

AFP Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 09:16am

RENNES: The Chinese captain of an oil tanker from Russia’s “shadow fleet” is to stand trial in France next year, prosecutors said on Thursday, as President Emmanuel Mac­ron urged more action to thwart Moscow’s efforts to skirt Western sanctions.

The French navy on Saturday stopped the Bor­acay, a vessel claiming to be flagged in Benin and blacklisted by the Eur­op­ean Union for being part of Russia’s sanction-busting “shadow fleet” of ageing oil tankers, the public prosecutor’s office in the northwestern city of Brest said.

Shipping data analysed has shown the ship was positioned off Denmark during mysterious drone flights over the Scand­inavian country last month, including over military sites, that prompted brief airport closures.

The vessel was investigated over inconsistencies in where the tanker was officially registered while it was carrying a “large cargo of oil” from Russia to India, it added.

The captain and first mate of the Boracay were detained on Tuesday over refusing to provide evide­n­­ce of nationality or coope­r­a­­te with French aut­hor­i­ties.

The captain has been told to appear in court in Febr­u­ary, but the first mate has been released, they said. It was not immediately clear if the captain would be set free under certain conditions or if the Russia-linked ship could continue on its way.

Macron urged Europe to follow his country’s lead in detaining vessels used to fuel Moscow’s war in Ukr­aine. “You kill the business model by detaining, even for days or weeks, these vessels and forcing them to organise themselves differently,” Macron told a leaders’ gathering in Denmark.

He said military chiefs of countries in the Euro­pean-led “coalition of the willing” supporting Ukra­ine would hold talks “in the coming days” on how to disrupt the fleet.

“President Macron says, let’s hinder the movement of Russian oil. But what if you make a mistake and end up blocking all oil routes? And what if it’s not Russian oil?” he told pro-Kremlin media outlet Izvestia.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...