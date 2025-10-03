France to try Chinese captain of Russian ‘shadow fleet’ vessel

RENNES: The Chinese captain of an oil tanker from Russia’s “shadow fleet” is to stand trial in France next year, prosecutors said on Thursday, as President Emmanuel Mac­ron urged more action to thwart Moscow’s efforts to skirt Western sanctions.

The French navy on Saturday stopped the Bor­acay, a vessel claiming to be flagged in Benin and blacklisted by the Eur­op­ean Union for being part of Russia’s sanction-busting “shadow fleet” of ageing oil tankers, the public prosecutor’s office in the northwestern city of Brest said.

Shipping data analysed has shown the ship was positioned off Denmark during mysterious drone flights over the Scand­inavian country last month, including over military sites, that prompted brief airport closures.

The vessel was investigated over inconsistencies in where the tanker was officially registered while it was carrying a “large cargo of oil” from Russia to India, it added.

The captain and first mate of the Boracay were detained on Tuesday over refusing to provide evide­n­­ce of nationality or coope­r­a­­te with French aut­hor­i­ties.

The captain has been told to appear in court in Febr­u­ary, but the first mate has been released, they said. It was not immediately clear if the captain would be set free under certain conditions or if the Russia-linked ship could continue on its way.

Macron urged Europe to follow his country’s lead in detaining vessels used to fuel Moscow’s war in Ukr­aine. “You kill the business model by detaining, even for days or weeks, these vessels and forcing them to organise themselves differently,” Macron told a leaders’ gathering in Denmark.

He said military chiefs of countries in the Euro­pean-led “coalition of the willing” supporting Ukra­ine would hold talks “in the coming days” on how to disrupt the fleet.

“President Macron says, let’s hinder the movement of Russian oil. But what if you make a mistake and end up blocking all oil routes? And what if it’s not Russian oil?” he told pro-Kremlin media outlet Izvestia.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025