China warns US envoy in HK against ‘interference’

HONG KONG: China’s top diplomat in Hong Kong has rebuked his American counterpart just weeks after her arrival and warned her against meeting people she “shouldn’t meet” and interfering in national security cases.

Julie Eadeh took over as US consul general in Hong Kong and Macau in late August, following years of fraying ties between the Chinese finance hub and the United States over issues such as a national security law and jailing of protesters.

Eadeh drew the ire of Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing faction after opposition figures Anson Chan and Emily Lau were spotted among the guests at a recent consular reception.

Cui Jianchun, the head of China’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong, met Eadeh on Tuesday “to lodge solemn representations on her conduct since she assumed duties”, his office said in a statement released on Thursday.

Cui also laid down four edicts: “Don’t meet the people who the (consul general) shouldn’t meet, don’t collude with anti-China forces, don’t instigate, assist, abet or fund any activities that undermine stability in Hong Kong, don’t interfere with national security cases in Hong Kong.”

Julie Eadeh was working as a US diplomat in Hong Kong in 2019 when the city saw huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

