Global criticism mounts after Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest outside the Colosseum in Rome.—Reuters

• Islamabad terms interception ‘breach of international and humanitarian law’

• Kuala Lumpur slams the move; Ankara opens criminal probe

• Europe offers more measured but critical responses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan led a chorus of international condemnation on Thursday after Israeli forces intercepted an aid flotilla seeking to breach the Gaza blockade, calling the move as a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law that endangers the lives of innocent civilian.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 40 civilian vessels carrying around 500 international activists and humanitarian aid, was stopped by the Israeli navy in what many nations described as an act of aggression in international waters.

In a forceful statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman said the unlawful detention of activists “constitutes yet another flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law by Israel, and endangers the lives of innocent civilians.”

Islamabad accused Israel of deliberately obstructing aid in breach of its obligations “as the occupying power under the Fourth Geneva Convention”, and reiterated demands for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire.

It also demanded the lifting of the Gaza blockade, unfettered humanitarian access, the release of all detainees from the flotilla, and accountability for alleged violations.

Domestic political voices in Pakistan joined the government’s condemnation.

The opposition PTI demanded the immediate release of all detainees, including former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

Party spokesperson Sheikh Waqqas Akram called the Israeli action a “blatant violation of international law and human rights.”

He blasted the regime, saying the prime minister disgraced the country by hastily endorsing the controversial Gaza Plan already rejected by Hamas, while remaining silent on Israel’s inhuman act of detaining peace activists.

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani described the assault as “state terrorism and barbaric savagery.” He said the flotilla’s only crime “was that they sought to stand by the oppressed Palestinians in the spirit of human compassion.”

The sharpest rebukes came from other Muslim-majority nations, particularly Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of “brutality” and said the attack “has once again shown the madness of its genocidal leaders.”

In response, the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the arrest of Turkish citizens aboard the vessels, citing potential crimes of aggravated looting and torture.

Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim struck a similar tone, accusing Israel of showing “utter contempt” for Palestinian rights and “for the conscience of the world.” With 23 Malaysian citizens among those detained, Ibrahim pledged to mobilise diplomatic allies to secure their release.

The European response revealed characteristic divisions over Middle East policy. Belgium emerged as the strongest critic, with FM Maxime Prevot summoning the Israeli ambassador and declaring the manner and location of the boarding “unacceptable.”

Britain adopted its traditionally cautious diplomatic stance, with the Foreign Office confirming contact with Israeli authorities whilst urging that “the situation be resolved safely, in line with international law.”

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025