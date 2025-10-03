Gandapur seeks CJP’s help to meet Imran

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has sent a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan, requesting a meeting with the top judge to enable the chief minister to have a meeting with the party’s founder Imran Khan.

In a letter addressed to the CJP through KP advocate general, Mr Gandapur said that he as the chief minister was under the constitutional and moral obligation to consult the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder and patron-in-chief Imran Khan, for guidance and instruction on urgent and sensitive matters concerning governance.

He said that since the PTI founder was presently incarcerated in Adiala jail and he had already petitioned Islamabad High Court for periodical visitation.

“The court was pleased to allow the same, however, after a few meetings with Mr Khan, the superintendent of Adiala jail stopped all kinds of visitation to the applicant, against which a contempt of court petition was filed but with no fruitful results,” he said.

Mr Gandapur noted there was pressing need to seek direction from Mr Khan regarding the governance, safeguarding the rights of people, matters related to law and order, critical economic challenges being faced by the province and other important policy matters and issues with the federation and other provinces.

“The seeking of direction are extremely essential as even presently the province of Punjab had stopped the inter-provincial trade of wheat,” Mr Gandapur said.

Besides, he said that in this regard a constitutional petition had been filed before the Supreme Court of Pakistan while a chamber appeal was also pending.

He said that it was necessary in the public interest that a periodical meeting of the KP chief minister be permitted under the supervision of the competent authority of Adiala prison.

“It is mostly humbly prayed that time for meeting with the chief justice of Pakistan with the chief minister of KP and advocate general may kindly be fixed,” it said, adding that the chief minister may place before the CJP his submission and for fixation of his case.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025