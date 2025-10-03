Police recruit shot dead in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A police recruit was shot dead in the Nali Chak area of Serai Naurang town here on Thursday.

The police said that Naveedullah, 24, was seriously wounded when armed suspect Islam Badshah opened fire on him near a medical store in the village.

The wounded young recruit was immediately rushed to the Tehsil headquarters hospital. Later, Naveed was referred to a hospital in Bannu due to his serious condition, but he could not survive, said the police.

The police have registered a case against the killer under relevant sections of law in Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station and initiated an investigation.

Separately, a notorious outlaw was killed in an encounter with the police in Karak district on Thursday. A police official said that the encounter took place in the mountains of Madaki area when a party of Shaheed Yaqoob Khan police station reached there in search of wanted men.

He said that an exchange of fire lasted for some time, resulting in the killing of a suspect wanted by police in a double murder, and several other cases.

The official identified the killed outlaw as Lateef alias Machay, a resident of Damgari Sirajkhel and said that he had gunned down beekeeping farmers including Hikamatullah, 48, and his son Naimatullah, 22, residents of Bajuar, in the Shadikhel area on September 29.

Also on Thursday, police arrested two suspects for humiliating a citizen in the Latambar area of Karak district.

A police official said that DPO Shahbaz Elahi took notice of the incident when a video went viral on social media platforms, showing a citizen tied/fastened to the trunk of a tree.

He said that a police party raided a place and arrested two suspects identified as Hazrat Bilal and Amjad Ali for their involvement in the incident.

In Lakki Marwat, police arrested a killer after he shot at and killed a citizen over a domestic dispute in the busy Saeedkhel Bazaar.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025