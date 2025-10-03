Farmers seek agriculture research centre, lab in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: The farmers from Talash and Adenzai have demanded the establishment of an agriculture research centre and soil-testing laboratory in the district, saying due to the absence of such facilities their crops were exposed to viral, bacterial and fungal diseases.

Talking to Dawn in Talash on Thursday, the growers said that in the event of crop infections, they were compelled to seek help from the Agriculture Research Centre in Mingora, Swat.

Farmers Shah Hussain, Nawab Khan, Hazrat Ishaq and others said the number of field assistants in Lower Dir was inadequate, and growers were left without technical guidance whenever orchards and vegetable were hit by diseases.

They urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial agriculture minister and other authorities to approve a research centre and soil-testing laboratory in the district.

Former tehsil nazim Riaz Muhammad, from a farming family, said the district’s population stood at nearly 1.7 million. “Vegetables are grown on a vast area of land, but the entire district has only seven field assistants,” he pointed out, calling for more posts of agriculture inspectors, experts and field staff.

The district director agriculture, Sajjad Hussain, when contacted, said the department had two inspectors, seven field assistants and three agriculture officers including himself for fieldwork. He confirmed that three posts of subject matter specialists (SMS) and one post of agriculture officers were vacant.

He said soil-testing services were available at functional farm services centres in the district, but they were not sufficient to cater to farmers’ needs.

Referring to the recent viral attack on tomato orchards in Talash and other areas, Sajjad Hussain said that tomatoes had been cultivated on 400 hectares (1,000 acres) this year, of which about 300 acres had been affected. He added that a team from the Agriculture Research Institute, Swat, led by Senior Research Officer Dr Fazal Mula Khan, had visited the affected fields and was assisting farmers in preventing the disease from spreading.

WHEAT BAN: The Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain has termed Punjab’s ban on flour supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unconstitutional.

“If supplying flour from Punjab to KP is termed smuggling, then providing electricity and water from KP to Punjab should also be declared smuggling and banned as well,” he remarked

He was addressing a gathering of party workers after the election of ANP Lower Dir’s district cabinet in Timergara the other day. The event was also addressed by provincial general secretary Hussain Shah Yousafzai, district president Haji Bahadur Khan, and other leaders.

Earlier, elections of the ANP Lower Dir district cabinet were held under the supervision of provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial general secretary Hussain Shah Khan Yousafzai, provincial information secretary Arsalan Khan, election commission member Rauf Khan, and district election chairman Haider Khan.

Haji Bahadur Khan was chosen as district president, Malik Muhammad Zeb as general secretary, Malik Sajjad as senior vice president, Inayatullah as vice president, Bakht Zaman was elected as additional general secretary, while Wakeel Ahmad and Hazrat Hussain were chosen as joint secretaries.

Mian Iftikhar said KP remained in the grip of terrorism. “In Tirah, 18 members of one family and 24 of another were martyred, but instead of identifying the real perpetrators, the government labeled innocent people as terrorists. Ironically, the provincial government later announced Rs10 million in compensation for each victim. If they were terrorists, why was such a compensation announced?” he questioned.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025