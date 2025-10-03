E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Police rescue missing German tourist

A Correspondent Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 06:56am

MANSEHRA: Police on Thursday rescued a German tourist, who went missing after being separated from her group during a hiking trip in Kaghan Valley.

“The woman had lost her way after being separated from her seven-member group. After several hours of hectic efforts, our personnel rescued her and shifted her back to her hotel,” DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told journalists.

The tourist, identified as 66-year-old Karun Anne Malarik, was hiking on the Chapra track near Naran along with six other Germans when she lost contact with the group after nightfall in the thick forest.

“We mobilised two teams immediately after receiving information from our high-ups. After an intensive search in the mountainous terrain, she was safely rescued and reunited with her group,” said Mr Gandapur. He added that the group of German tourists, comprising four women and three men, had entered Kaghan Valley via Babusar Top after spending several days in Gilgit-Baltistan.

They were later heading to Islamabad following the incident and would proceed to their motherland.

Meanwhile, a team from the revenue department, led by tehsildar, warned Afghan refugees residing in camps to vacate their slum houses by October 5 or face forcible expulsion.

The team held talks with refugee elders in Barari Ichrian and Khaki camps, urging them to comply with the deadline. The refugees assured the officials that they were already preparing to leave.

BODY FOUND: The body of a seminary student, who also served as a prayer leader at a local mosque, was found in Kahotar area here on Wednesday night.

Police said the body of Attaul Haq, 25, a student of a seminary in College Doraha area, was found in a local stream and later shifted King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Hameed Khan, the uncle of the deceased, told police that their family had no enmity with anyone.

Police registered a case under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigation to trace and arrest the accused.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

