Three killed as rivals clash in Topi mosque

Our Correspondent Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 06:56am

SWABI: Three people were killed and another one was injured when firing erupted inside a mosque in Topi city here on Thursday.

Police and eyewitnesses said that the clash between two groups erupted when they gathered for offering Isha prayers in Ura Ibrahim area in Topi city.

After exchange of hot words, the situation turned uncontrollable and both groups started firing at each other.

Two people were killed on the spot while another one succumbed to his injuries later.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital.

The deceased were identified as Abid Khan, Sultan Zeb and Umar Hayat while Zeyad Bahadar suffered injuries.

Police said the two rival families had a dispute over the division of houses.

An official said that they were cousins and a few days ago a jirga had resolved their dispute but they were still not satisfied with the decision and kept targeting each other.

When contacted, Arif Shah one of the members of the jirga said: “Yes, we had resolved the issue of dividing their houses, but they were still lodging reports against each other at Topi city police station and were strongly opposing each other.”

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

