‘Attack’ on police team: Terrorism charges against schoolgirl, father withdrawn

BAHAWALPUR: The police withdrew terrorism charges against a Class X student, Iqra Shafiq, and her father, who were booked and arrested, along with eight other persons, including women, by Uch Sharif police on Aug 10, over a fortnight ago.

As per sources, the police removed section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) from the FIR against the father and daughter in the light of an inquiry conducted for the second time into the incident on the orders of DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

The withdrawal of terror charges came after a campaign run by the district chapter of the Jamaat-i-Islami and the civil society against what they called a fabricated case.

On their demand, the DPO had formed a second inquiry committee headed by Yazman DSP Muhammad Tariq to conduct a fresh probe into the matter. An earlier probe conducted by SSP investigation Syed Jamshed Ahmed Shah had declared Iqra, his father Muhammad Shafiq and nine other suspects, including women guilty.

The probe had justified the inclusion of section 7 of the ATA in the case describing the Uch Sharif police action legal.

The SSP in his report had held Iqra and others responsible for the attack on a raiding police party, in which a police vehicle was also damaged. The police had conducted the raid on the complaint of an influential man over a land dispute.

DPO’s PRO Dr Aamir Nazir told Dawn that the second inquiry conducted by DSP Yazman recommended deletion of the 7-ATA from the FIR against Iqra and her father.

However, he added that the 7-ATA proceedings would be initiated against the other nominated suspects in the case.

JI district emir Nasrullah Khan and others rejected the police’s decision of withdrawing terror charges against only Iqra and her father, reiterating their demand that the other suspects should also be provided this relief.

They sought quashing of the FIR registered by Uch Sharif police, alleging that the SHO implicated the suspects in a fabricated case.

They also demanded suspension of the SHO and other police officials who allegedly acted on the direction of an influential person of the area.

acid attack: A transgender person suffered serious acid burns as he was forced to drink acid by two suspects in Sammasatta city.

According to police PRO, when transperson Faisal Rashid, after closing his shop at midnight, reached his house, Zahid and Abid pounced upon him. According to the FIR, the suspects took his thumb impressions on white paper at gunpoint and administered acid to him. They threw his body before fleeing. Rashid’s body and face were seriously burnt.

The victim was rushed to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur where he was in a serious condition.

The police PRO claimed to have arrested both the suspects, saying that property dispute appeared to be the cause of the incident.

ARRESTED: The Crime Control Department (CCD), Multan, arrested two robbers, identified as Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Ahmed, residents of Multan, in an injured condition after an encounter at Bailiwal near Bahashti Canal.

According to the CCD, a team during night patrol spotted three motorcyclists and signaled them to stop. Instead, they opened fire on the CCD team. After the crossfire, two injured suspects were found while their third accomplice managed to flee on his motorcycle. The CCD recovered two pistols from the arrested suspects.

When records were checked, they were found involved in several cases of arms and theft.

FIRE: Five shops of grocery and kitchen material in Ghalla Mandi, Multan, caught fire.

According to Rescue 1122, seven fire engines extinguished the fire. Due to the timely action, several adjacent shops were saved from fire. No loss of life was reported.

BODY FOUND: The 1122 retrieved the body of one Muhammad Azam (40) from the river Sutlej.

Azam had drowned near Pattan Basti Goth Noor Muhammad along with his companion as he was crossing the river while carrying his household belongings

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025