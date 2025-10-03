E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Five police officials suspended over negligence

Hamid Asghar Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 06:56am

GUJAR KHAN: Five police officials, including the station house officer (SHO) of the Gujar Khan police station and the in-charge of the Qazian police post, were suspended and barred from the police lines at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday over alleged negligence in registering cases of child abuse and molestation.

According to the police sources, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, took notice of the alleged slackness of police officials in investigations and delay in registering the cases of child abuse in Chakrali Badhal village falling in the jurisdiction of Qazian Post of Gujar Khan police and ordered the immediate suspension of Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Nazir Ahmed Gheba, in charge of the Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SSOIU) Gujar Khan Sub-Inspector Muhammad Altaf, in-charge of Qazian Police Post Sub-Inspector Zahid Mehmood, ASI Majid Ilyas, and Head Constable Ikram.

According to police sources, two separate cases were registered on September 19 and September 26 at the Qazian police post in which minors were allegedly assaulted at knifepoint, recorded on video, and subsequently blackmailed. Families of the victims accused the local police of delaying the registration of FIRs and conducting flawed investigations, prompting the CPO to take stern notice.

According to the sources, CPO Hamdani also summoned the complete case records, the suspended officials, and the parents of the affected children to his office for a detailed inquiry.

Meanwhile, departmental action has also been initiated against the officials.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...