Five police officials suspended over negligence

GUJAR KHAN: Five police officials, including the station house officer (SHO) of the Gujar Khan police station and the in-charge of the Qazian police post, were suspended and barred from the police lines at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday over alleged negligence in registering cases of child abuse and molestation.

According to the police sources, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, took notice of the alleged slackness of police officials in investigations and delay in registering the cases of child abuse in Chakrali Badhal village falling in the jurisdiction of Qazian Post of Gujar Khan police and ordered the immediate suspension of Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Nazir Ahmed Gheba, in charge of the Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SSOIU) Gujar Khan Sub-Inspector Muhammad Altaf, in-charge of Qazian Police Post Sub-Inspector Zahid Mehmood, ASI Majid Ilyas, and Head Constable Ikram.

According to police sources, two separate cases were registered on September 19 and September 26 at the Qazian police post in which minors were allegedly assaulted at knifepoint, recorded on video, and subsequently blackmailed. Families of the victims accused the local police of delaying the registration of FIRs and conducting flawed investigations, prompting the CPO to take stern notice.

According to the sources, CPO Hamdani also summoned the complete case records, the suspended officials, and the parents of the affected children to his office for a detailed inquiry.

Meanwhile, departmental action has also been initiated against the officials.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025