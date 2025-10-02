Negotiation committee heads to AJK after PM Shehbaz voices deep concern over unrest

A delegation is heading to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to hold talks with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) to put an end to the ongoing unrest in the territory, members of the government negotiating committee said on Thursday.

A strike has paralysed AJK under a communications blackout after talks over elite privileges and reserved refugee seats collapsed between the JAAC, the AJK government, and federal ministers, sparking protests and violence. On Wednesday, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry invited the JAAC for fresh dialogue.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed deep concern over the unrest in AJK and directed the negotiation committee to immediately proceed to AJK capital Muzaffarabad and find an immediate and lasting solution to the issues.

The committee includes Senator Rana Sanaullah as well as federal ministers Sardar Yusuf and Ahsan Iqbal, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan, and PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad before heading to AJK, Iqbal said the government should play its role in address the issues in AJK. But, he added, given the present situation in the region, some “elements would want to disturb peace and stability in Pakistan to push forward their agendas”.

He said the government remained committed to resolving the issues of the people of AJK but they should also be mindful that no such situation was creating of which “Pakistan’s enemies” could take advantage.

The Ministry of Interior also convened an important meeting in Islamabad today to consider steps to defuse the situation.

PM urges citizens to remain peaceful

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X earlier today, PM Shehbaz had directed the negotiation committee to immediately proceed to Muzaffarabad.

According to the PMO statement, the prime minister voiced deep concern over the law and order situation in AJK as yesterday’s violent protests left three policemen dead. He urged citizens to remain peaceful and instructed law enforcement agencies to show restraint.

“The prime minister has made a strong appeal to citizens to remain peaceful. He has urged that peaceful protest is the constitutional and democratic right of every citizen, but protesters should refrain from causing harm to public order.”

PM Shehbaz, according to the statement, also directed that law enforcement agencies exercise restraint and patience with the protesters.

“The prime minister has said that respect for public sentiments must be ensured, and any unnecessary harshness should be avoided,” the statement said, adding that the government was always ready to address the issues of its Kashmiri brothers.

Expressing “deep concern over the unfortunate incidents during the protests”, the premier ordered a transparent investigation into the matter.

“The prime minister has directed immediate assistance to the families affected by the demonstrations,” read the statement. “At the government level, to find a peaceful resolution to the issue, the prime minister has decided to expand the negotiation committee.”

“The prime minister has appealed to the members and leadership of the JAAC to cooperate with the government’s negotiation committee.

“The committee will send its recommendations and proposed solutions to the Prime Minister’s Office without delay so that steps can be taken for the immediate resolution of the issues.”