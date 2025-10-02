From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Canadian dollar parity

WASHINGTON: Official American sources predicted today [Oct 1] that the Canadian dollar might jump tomorrow to full parity with the United States dollar. The final value, they reckoned unofficially, would be somewhere between 91 cents and one dollar, in terms of United States money. These sources said they were most surprised at Canada’s action yesterday in allowing the Canadian dollar to float free on world exchange markets for the first time in eleven years. whatever extent the Canadian dollar rose above the present levels, the cost of Canadian goods in the United States would also rise, they said.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies in Rawalpindi,] Mian Mumtaz Daultana declared here last night [Sept 29] that the Punjab Safety Act will be used against traitors only and not against political opponents. … He said that [at] a time when the Muslim League was busy fighting against the British and Congress, these political bodies were [the] … biggest possible hurdles in the establishment of Pakistan. But now when Pakistan had been established … these very bodies are coming in the forefront and behaving as if they were the builders of Pakistan.

