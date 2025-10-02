E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Exposing criminals

THIS is with reference to the editorials ‘Tax directory’ and ‘Public insecurity’ (Sept 11). While the former defended the right to ‘guaranteed privacy’, the latter highlighted a constitutional breach of ‘guaranteed privacy’ being exercised by the state without any legal checks in place.

The fact is that when we talk about ‘privacy’, it should not be taken as man-datory when the institution concerned or the state itself is aware that one is involved in undesirable activities.

If account holders are able to defend their earnings/incomes, why are they afraid of filing their income/wealth returns? Why did the government not disclose the names of sugar mill owners who minted money in the recent sugar export case? Filing a return is mandatory under the law, but how does it become confidential when it is mandatory?

Although the publication of tax directory appears to be a futile exercise, like phone directory, which is no longer published, the element of ‘guaranteed privacy’ should not be misused when the country’s interest is at stake.

The cheaters should be exposed, without any discrimination, no matter how ‘respectful’ they are in society, because the Constitution does not allow cheating or undesirable activities in the name of national interest. People should not feel insecure if they have done nothing wrong and have no criminal record.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

