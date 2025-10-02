I RECENTLY applied for the Schengen visa at the Dutch embassy in Islamabad. I did not opt for any value added service, but was surprised when I was handed at the desk a bill amounting to Rs34,615, which included Rs4,000 for courier service and Rs815 for a one-time SMS. I am a local resident of the federal capital and have been collecting my passport myself previously. When I asked the official, I was told that there is no option in the updated system, and it is mandatory to receive the passport through the designated courier.

A charge of Rs4,000 for a local in-city delivery is outrageously high. This is more like a predatory behaviour on the part of the designated courier service, which is clearly taking advantage of being the only service provider.

In due course, I did receive my passport, and it was delivered by a local courier bike-rider just like any ordinary delivery I have ever received. I mean, there was no specific security or special care protocol. Such deliveries cost a maximum of Rs200 within Islamabad; not Rs4,000. The Dutch embassy should look into the matter.

Dr Fauzia Zaman

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025