Human limitations

I RECENTLY came across a fact that left me startled. Humans can only see light within the range of 430 terahertz to 770 terahertz, and hear sounds between 20 hertz and 20,000 hertz. This means we are only experiencing a small part of what actually exists around us. It reminded me of a famous idea by Plato, called the ‘Allegory of the Cave’ in which people are shown as living their entire lives inside a dark cave, only able to see shadows on a wall. They believe that those shadows are reality because that is all they know. We might be living in a similar way, trusting only what our senses show us, without having any idea at all about what is beyond our capacity to understand.

Animals often react to things that are invisible to us. Science tells us that animals can detect frequencies and signals that humans cannot. This could mean that they are sensing parts of the world that are completely hidden from us. Even our own eyes can trick us. A coat hanging in the dark can look like a person. If our senses can mislead us so easily, how much can we really trust them? These and other such questions in my mind made me realise that our understanding of the universe is severely limited, and that there is much more happening around us than we realise.

Harram Tariq

Badin

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025