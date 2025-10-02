E-Paper | October 02, 2025

BZU teacher on three-day remand in rape case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 08:59am

LAHORE: A magistrate in Multan on Wednesday handed over a professor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to police on three-day physical remand in a rape and harassment case of his colleague.

Multan DHA police registered a rape case against the professor and chairman of forestry and range management department two days ago on the complaint of female assistant professor of the same faculty. The police also conducted raids on Tuesday night and arrested the suspect.

A police investigator said the suspect also presented a nikahnama with the assistant professor to them and claimed that they were married and he did not reveal this to anyone.

The investigator stated that initial probe revealed that the woman got divorce from the professor in 2024 and contracted a second marriage.

The police presented the suspect before magistrate Sadia Aslam and sought 14-day physical remand.

The magistrate handed over the suspect to police for three-day physical remand for investigation.

Earlier, the BZU administration had removed the professor from the chairmanship of the forestry department and suspended him from service.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

