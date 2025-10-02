E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Plea for recovery of Rs29.3m from Multan DBA dismissed

Published October 2, 2025

LAHORE: A special judge (Rent) has dismissed a petition filed by a local businessman against the Multan District Bar Association (DBA), ruling that the bar representatives had no lawful ownership or authority over the land of district courts where publicity hoardings were installed.

Judge Rana Khalid Mehmood announced the verdict on a petition filed by Rashid Iqbal, who had sought recovery of over Rs29.3 million from the bar representatives.

The petitioner argued that under a 2016 agreement with DBA representatives, he was entitled to install four hoardings on the district courts premises against Rs500,000 annual rent. He claimed to have paid the rent in advance and later paid additional sums under renewed agreements, but was gradually deprived of his hoardings, while the bar’s elected office-bearers allegedly leased them to other parties.

The judge, however, found that the land in question is the Lahore High Court’s property and its , ownership vests in the Punjab government.

Since the DBA representatives were neither the owners, nor lawfully authorised to lease the space, the judge held that any agreements executed with them “holds no legal sanctity” and cannot confer enforceable rights.

The judge noted that the Punjab Rented Premises Act, 2009 shall not apply to government buildings, if the property is invested by the government.

He further observed that the petitioner had failed to produce any credible evidence establishing the bar’s representatives’ authority over the land. “Execution of any agreement between two parties does not create rights when one is not the owner or authorised person,” the judge maintained in his order.

Consequently, the judge dismissed the petition for lack of locus standi.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

