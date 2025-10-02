Third phase of Himmat Card initiative launched

LAHORE: The Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Maal department has launched the third phase of the Himmat Card initiative with the aim to provide financial aid to some 35,000 new beneficiaries with disabilities.

At a launch ceremony of the third phase of the Himmat Card programme at a local hotel on Wednesday, provincial minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said that nearly 65,000 differently-abled persons had already benefitted in the first and second phases of the project. The third phase would provide cards to an additional 35,000 beneficiaries, he added. By the end of the current fiscal year, he said, more than 100,000 individuals would be facilitated through this programme. He suggested other provinces to replicate the project.

Mr Butt said that the Punjab government had ensured implementation of a three percent job quota for the differently-abled, improved accessibility to public and private buildings, and had taken other significant measures to support their inclusion in the society.

Social welfare department Secretary Javed Akhtar Mahmood said the Himmat Card initiative had proved to be revolutionary. He said that quarterly financial assistance of Rs10,500 was being provided to those differently-abled individuals who were unable to earn a livelihood.

Later, Himmat Cards and wheelchairs were distributed among the beneficiaries at their seats.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025