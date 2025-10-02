E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Third phase of Himmat Card initiative launched

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 08:58am

LAHORE: The Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Maal department has launched the third phase of the Himmat Card initiative with the aim to provide financial aid to some 35,000 new beneficiaries with disabilities.

At a launch ceremony of the third phase of the Himmat Card programme at a local hotel on Wednesday, provincial minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said that nearly 65,000 differently-abled persons had already benefitted in the first and second phases of the project. The third phase would provide cards to an additional 35,000 beneficiaries, he added. By the end of the current fiscal year, he said, more than 100,000 individuals would be facilitated through this programme. He suggested other provinces to replicate the project.

Mr Butt said that the Punjab government had ensured implementation of a three percent job quota for the differently-abled, improved accessibility to public and private buildings, and had taken other significant measures to support their inclusion in the society.

Social welfare department Secretary Javed Akhtar Mahmood said the Himmat Card initiative had proved to be revolutionary. He said that quarterly financial assistance of Rs10,500 was being provided to those differently-abled individuals who were unable to earn a livelihood.

Later, Himmat Cards and wheelchairs were distributed among the beneficiaries at their seats.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....