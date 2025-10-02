Three killed, seven injured as rival groups clash

SAHIWAL: Three people have been killed and seven critically injured in the last 24 years in violent clashes between rival groups at Hata Dhodiyain, Arifabad village, in Pakpattan tehsil.

As per details, the two groups, the Panwar and the Arain biradaris, had an ongoing dispute over a missing woman, in which an FIR was registered against Talib Hussain, the leader of one group.

Reports said that Talib Hussain believed that one of his men, Muhammad Munir, was kidnapped two days ago by Ghulam Murtaza, the leader of the other group. To rescue Munir, Talib along with his accomplices attacked Ghulam Murtaza’s house on Tuesday night.

In the attack, Ghulam Murtaza was killed and his brothers Ghulam Rasool, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Sharif, and nephew Basit Ali were critically injured. Another injured identified as Wasif also succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The police later found the dead body of Munir from nearby fields and believed that he was killed by Murtaza and his men.

The Kalyana police arrested 10 suspects from both groups and registered two FIRs of murder.

Pakpattan DPO Javed Chadhar visited the village and both crime scenes on Wednesday and formed two investigation teams to arrest the remaining suspects.

The DPO also deputed Elite Force personnel and cops to keep peace in the village.

Police sources said the DPO appointed SP (investigation) Malik Ghulam Abbas and Saddar DSP Inamul Haq as heads of the two investigation teams.

TRADER KIDNAPPED: A Bahawalpur-based fodder trader was kidnapped near the Sahiwal bypass and released only after the abductors extorted Rs937,000 cash and transferred funds near Village 135/9-L on Wednesday.

Ghalla Mandi Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects under Sections 365 and384 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) based on victim Abdul Latif’s complaint.

According to the report, Latif, a fodder trader from Tamiyain Wali, Bahawalpur, travelled to Sahiwal after being contacted by a man named Muhammad Asad regarding a large stock of fodder. Upon arrival, Asad met Latif and asked him to board a car to inspect a warehouse on Pakpattan Road.

As soon as Latif entered the vehicle, he was overpowered by four armed individuals, including a woman identified asShagufta.

The kidnappers took him to an undisclosed location and demanded Rs1 million for his release. They forcibly took Rs657,000 in cash and his mobile phone.

They then contacted his wife and coerced her into transferring an additional Rs280,000 via JazzCash to secure his release.

After receiving the amount, the kidnappers abandoned Latif at a deserted location and fled. The police have yet to make any arrests.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025