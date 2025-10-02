Rs8bn schemes approved

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday granted approval for three development schemes and two position papers having an estimated cost of around Rs8 billion in the roads, labour & HR, and health and population sectors.

The PDWP approved rehabilitation and widening/improvement of road from Satghara to Gogera via Jaboka (length: 19.5km), tehsil & district Okara, at an estimated cost of Rs1.315bn.

It approved a scheme for the construction of a bypass from Royal Hotel (N-5) to Sarwar Chowk via Adda Mai Wali Masjid (length: 13.7km), Sahiwal (revised), at an estimated cost of Rs1.989bn. It approved construction of a dual carriageway from Sheikh Fazal to Chichawatni (length: 24.15km), Sahiwal (revised), at an estimated cost of Rs4.596bn.

It also approved pilot project, Position Paper – Gestation Period, for the establishment of occupational safety and health laboratory at Faisalabad; and establishment of a Rescue station at Chowk Marlay with key points at Purana Thana and Qaboola, Pakpattan district (Position Paper for Vehicles).

