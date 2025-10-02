One arrested in failed kidnapping bid

RAHIM YAR KHAN: One accused was arrested on Wednesday by police after he, along with four others, tried to kidnap the son of a local trader.

In a press conference, Pakistan People’s Party divisional president Engineer Javed Akbar Dhaloon and Green Alliance Model Fruit and Vegetable Market (GAFVM) traders Muhammad Nadeem, Umar farooq and Yawar Ishfaq claimed that five men started indiscriminate firing on the house of Nadeem, tortured his son and attempted to kidnap him.

They said that he escaped the bid after residents of the locality chased the accused. They said the men succeeded in escaping from the scene.

They said when the incident was reported to the Iqbalabad police, the alleged mastermind of the attack, Muhammad Yasir, was arrested. They said that he was working as the driver of the general manager of the neighbouring Ahmed Fine Textile Mills. The police were searching for the other four accused, they added.

Three others kidnapped in two incidents

They said that the whole trader community was in shock due to the incident. Later, the traders also recorded their protest against the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the area.

Meanwhile, three persons had reportedly been kidnapped in two different incidents in the district.

In one incident, Muhammad Umair Afzal and Sikandar Ali along with their friends were kidnapped by some unidentified persons when they were going back to the city after irrigating their fields. After travelling a short distance, the kidnappers released their friends but took the duo with them towards Sadiqabad, according to the eyewitnesses. The Airport police reached the scene, but the duo were yet to be recovered.

In another incident, armed dacoits kidnapped a shopkeeper in the Daoaala area in the limits of Bhong police station on Wednesday noon.

Reports said that Waqar Soomro was at his shop when dacoits kidnapped him and took him towards the Katcha area. Police were looking into the matter.

It was the third such incident during the last few days in which a resident of Kot Samaba was kidnapped in broad daylight.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025