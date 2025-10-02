E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Crackdown on illegal gold hunt

Our Correspondent Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 08:47am
MIANWALI: The river Indus bed dug up by gold miners after recent flood brought fresh layers of silt. — Dawn
MIANWALI: The local administration, on the direction of the Punjab government, has launched a crackdown on sand excavation in search of gold along the river Indus bed near Kalabagh.

Mianwali Deputy Commissioner Asad Abbas Magsi sent a raiding team headed by Isakhel AC Ghulam Murtaza along with police force led by Kalabagh DSP Mohammad Ashrafand, Dy Director of Mines and Minerals raided in hilly area.

On seeing the raiding party, most of the workers made good their escape towards the KPK, leaving behind machinery being used in search of gold.

The raiding party impounded nine excavators, two tractor trolleys, a generator, drums of diesel oil, water pipes and other machinery.

The raiding party also dismantled the camps of gold hunters beside arresting five persons and registered a case.

The AC made announcements in the surrounding localities of Kalabagh and Tabisar to stop providing diesel and help to these people.

The AC also sealed petrol units in area involved in providing diesel for the machinery used in excavation.

The DC told Dawn that illegal excavation of gold will not be allowed in future and strict surveillance will continue. He said govt officials found involved in facilitating the gold search would not be spared.

He said Section 144 has been imposed to ban the gold excavation practice in the revenue limits of the district.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

