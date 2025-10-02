Woman booked for retracting rape allegation

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman was booked by the Khanewal Chhab Kalan police on Wednesday for retracting her statement in an attempted rape case against a man.

Police said that on July 4, the accused woman claimed in her complaint to the police that one Ramzan had attempted to rape her 12-year-old disabled daughter, and he was arrested.

However, when she appeared before the area magistrate and recorded her statement, she retracted her allegation and termed Ramzan innocent and the court discharged the accused.

Police sources claimed that she received money from the accused to retract her allegation.

The woman is yet to be arrested by the police.

DROWNED: A youth drowned in the river Jhelum near Machiwal Pattan area in Jhang on Wednesday.

Reports said the deceased Muhammad Qamar (20) was an employee of the Suthra Punjab project. It said that he along with a friend were crossing the river to go to their homes, however, they got trapped in the deep waters of the river near the Machiwal basic health unit. As a result, he drowned, but his friend managed to survive.

Rescue 1122 divers were searching for the body till the filing of this report.

MURDER CASE SOLVED: The Jhang police claimed to have solved a murder case that was made to look like a natural death.

Police spokesperson claimed that one Asif Nawaz killed his brother in the Basti Atta Wali area of Satellite Town police station and tried to make it look like a natural death and buried the body in secret.

The spokesperson said that the truth came to light on the information received from area people. He said that the police took immediate action and arrested the suspect.

He claimed that Asif confessed to strangling his brother Faisal Nawaz (27) to death over a dispute regarding the ownership of one marla land.

The police would seek an order from the court to exhume the body and conduct an autopsy for further investigations, the spokesperson added.

AIR POLLUTION: Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has directed to install air purifiers inside shopping malls and commercial plazas to reduce air pollution and smog in the city, besides ensuring strict compliance of smog SOPs.

He issued these directives on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting held in his office for the prevention of air pollution and smog where Environment Protection Deputy Director Usman Azhar gave a detailed briefing.

The meeting was informed that so far more than 1,000 industrial units had been inspected, resulting in the imposition of fines amounting to Rs3.3 million. Similarly, 900 brick kilns were inspected, out of which, eight kilns were fined Rs0.4 million for violations. Several boilers were also sealed at industrial units due to non-compliance with the smog SOPs.

The commissioner instructed the environment protection department to launch an air quality forecasting system at the earliest to help curb pollution.

Mr Anwar emphasised that dust nets must be installed at construction sites and regular water sprinkling on roads should be ensured to minimize air pollution. He also stressed that all possible measures must be taken to prevent stubble burning.

The commissioner directed the deployment of smog guns and to impose heavy fines on smoke-emitting vehicles during the smog season.

He underscored the need for effective coordination among the environment, transport, local government, health, and industries departments to combat smog and control air pollution effectively.

OFFLOADED: A passenger was offloaded by the FIA immigration team on Wednesday for allegedly possessing a fake visa.

An FIA official claimed that Wasif Ali of Mandi Bahauddin was travelling to Azerbaijan and planned toproceed to Bosniaona fake visa.

He claimed that during immigration checking, the forged visa was found on his passport.

The officials claimed that during initial investigation, the accusedrevealed that he had purchased the fake visa by paying Rs3.5 million to an agent.

The accused passenger had been handed over to the FIA anti-human trafficking cell for further investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025