Man sentenced to death for killing brother-in-law

BAHAWALNAGAR: A man was sentenced to death by a sessions court on Wednesday for the murder of his brother-in-law.

The FIR registered with the A Division in May 2024 said that Akhtar Ali of Chak 4/FW married Hifsa of Farooq Colony about nine year ago and the couple had three children.

It said that Akhtar was unhappy with his wife and often abused her over trivial matters. It said that in January 2024, Akhtar took away the children and threw Hifsa out of the house, however, after Hifsa got her children back through the court, she also filed a writ for divorce in the court.

The FIR further said that on the morning of May 23, 2024, in a fit of rage Akhtar reached his wife’s house in Farooqabad with the intention of killing her. However, after not finding her at home, he attacked his brother-in-law Muhammad Ahmed, the only brother of six sisters, with knives and killed him on the spot.

Chishtian Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail Anjum convicted the accused and also directed the convict to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the heirs of the deceased.

SUBSTANDARD MILK: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) officials claimed to have discarded over 4,000 liters of substandard milk in Chishtian and registered cases against those involved in the supply of adulterated milk.

According to the FIR filed by Safety Officer Noman Zia with the B Division police, a food safety team during routine checking at the Fordwah Canal on September 24 found adulterated milk in a truck.

The complaint said that the milk truck was found to contain 1,800 liters of substandard milk as per the report of the Government Analyst Lab, Multan.

The PFA officials told the media that the milk was being supplied by driver Khalid from the Irshad Malik Collection Center located in Basti Kamir, and a case was registered on Sep 29 against the driver and the owner of the collection center.

The PFA officials said that after checking the said collection facility, 3,000 liters of milk in three chillers were also discovered to be harmful for human consumption. The milk was subsequently destroyed, while the center was sealed and a case was registered against the owner.

On the other hand, several collection centre owners, requesting anonymity, told Dawn that food officials had demanded huge bribes from them and FIRs were registered against those who were not willing to pay the money. They alleged that food officials use various tactics to prove milk samples to be poor, including sending milk samples to the lab after 10 hours, causing it to expire.

No PFA official, including Safety Officer Numan Zia, was available for comments.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025