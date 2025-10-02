E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Hate on the streets

Editorial Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:26am

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi community, torching property, including shops and vehicles. The attack left several injured. The immediate trigger — opposition to the burial of an Ahmadi woman in a decades-old graveyard — is a reminder of how easily faith-based prejudice can descend into organised violence. That activists of a religious party could mobilise with guns, batons and petrol, and unleash such destruction, is alarming, yes, but also depressingly familiar. In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed similar eruptions of bigotry against vulnerable communities. Churches and Christian neighbourhoods in Jaranwala were torched two years ago after allegations of blasphemy. Incidents of harassment of the Hindu community in Sindh have also been witnessed. Ahmadis, in particular, have long faced attacks on their places of worship, graves and businesses. Each time, the script remains the same: an inflamed crowd, a handful of ringleaders urging violence, and police standing by until the damage is done.

Such impunity entrenches the belief that mobs can act above the law. Arrests are often made in the immediate aftermath, as in Sialkot, but prosecutions seldom follow through, and leaders who incite violence are rarely penalised. This failure emboldens those who exploit religion, deepening divisions in society. The onus lies squarely on the state. Without fear or favour, the state must come down heavily on those who participate in and orchestrate mob violence. The law has been invoked — it must now be pursued to its logical conclusion, with convictions and deterrent punishments. Anything short of this will signal weakness, suggesting the state is either unwilling or unable to protect its citizens. Pakistan cannot hope to build communal harmony or international credibility while its minorities live in fear of the next mob attack. The state’s responsibility is clear: protect every citizen, equally and resolutely.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

