THE GRAPEVINE

No Means No

Shae Gill’s new song is called Insecurity (it’s a Punjabi-Urdu track, by the way). It is about male insecurity. What kind, you might ask. Well, the kind that happens when a girl says ‘no’ to a boy and he, acting like a spurned lover, ‘changes colour’, saying bad things about the girl. It’s a nice, meaningful track. We think it’s good. However, we would like to suggest to Shae G that music-wise, she needs to experiment with her compositions a tad because she has a good, powerful voice. The compositions, too, need to push the boundaries. Don’t let insecurities come in the way.

Which Khan?

Hania Aamir was in Bangladesh where she took part in a few events. By virtue of her endearing smile and friendly gestures, she added substantially to the list of her Bangladeshi fans in no time. But during one such function, she found herself a bit conflicted when her hosts showed her pictures of Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan, asking her to choose between the two. She picked Shakib K. Netizens had a divided opinion on her choice, but we think she made the right decision. Bangla Bros over Bollywood anyday.

Another Nepo Kid?

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey’s 17-year-old son Levi McConaughey has begun his acting career from an Apple TV series, The Lost Bus. It has again ignited the debate about nepotism in showbiz. Levi M seems to have a mature head on his young shoulders and this is what he has to say on the subject: “[Parents] can open the door, but then it’s going to be up to me to do my thing once I get in there. That’s on me.” Yup, but spare a thought for those countless talented youngsters who have no one to open the door for them.

Shehnaz’s Other Oeuvre

Shehnaz Shaikh was a super-duper star in the 1980s and ’90s. Her tremendous acting in drama series Ankahi and Tanhaiyaan is still remembered fondly by those who have seen those plays. Sadly, she didn’t continue with her acting career and decided to stay home, nurturing her family. But little do many know that she’s also a quality painter (she’s an NCA graduate). Last month, she exhibited her paintings at an art gallery in Karachi to critical and commercial success. The artworks were just as lovely as her acting skills.

Salman Bashing

There’s a filmmaker by the name of Abhinav Kashyap (brother of Anurag Kashyap) who directed the Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg in 2010. He had a falling out with the actor and his family after the film. Now, 15 years later, he has given an interview, in which he has badmouthed the actor, his brothers and his father in the most contemptible way. Among the many things he has said about them is that their ancestors hail from Afghanistan, that they have a jihadi mindset, that they are not as talented as they’re cracked up to be and that Salman K has a fat body which he forces his directors to look better in post-production. Some of his remarks can be attributed to bigotry and sour grapes but with respect to the last, given the sorry figure Abhinav K cut in that interview, not much can be said about his own ‘body’ of work.

Artificial Act

Beware, peeps! AI is here, and here to stay. There’s now an AI actress by the name of Tilly Norwood. Recently, comedian Eline Van der Valden told guests at the Zurich Film Festival that quite a few talent agencies have expressed an interest in casting her for acting-related projects. Tilly N is the first such creation launched by talent studio Xicoia. Soon it will be announced as to which agency is going to represent the AI-generated artist. That’s huge… We can only say, actors and actresses of the world, unite! Oh no, the time for this slogan is gone.

